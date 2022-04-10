Studio 12 hosts its Grand Reopening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 12 Points community had something exciting going on this weekend! It was the grand reopening of a local business.
On Saturday, Studio 12 at 12 Points opened its remodeled and renovated space back up to the community.
The shop includes a brand new art gallery featuring several local artists. Additionally, handmade woodwork items from Terre Haute Creations were on display for all to see.
One local artist tells News 10 it's really special to bring art to life in a unique way!
"It's good to be able to create things and bring what we see to life for other people to enjoy," Mercury Georgoudios of Terre Haute Creations said.
You can check out these creations and more at Studio 12. They are located at 1242 Maple Avenue in Terre Haute.