Studies indicate J&J Covid-19 vaccine booster protects people against severe illness from Omicron variant

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties. Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson and Lawrence Counties. White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River at Spencer affecting Greene, Owen and Monroe Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. .Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers. River flooding is ongoing at some locations and will begin ob Friday at some points in southwest Central Indiana. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1115 PM EST /1015 PM CST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY, JANUARY 07... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Friday, January 07. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&