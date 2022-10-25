Students' Test Scores dropped due to the pandemic

PARIS, IL. (WTHI) - The Covid-19 pandemic has caused some learning setbacks for children across the country.
According to the "National Assessment of Educational Progress," "No states saw notable improvements in their average test scores." Some of the biggest drops were in math and reading.
Melissa Cary is a first-grade teacher at Memorial Elementary School. Since the pandemic, she has noticed a significant impact on her student's test scores.
"I've seen a difference in our test scores. My class, they seem to be lower with their scores," said Cary.
Cary says it wasn't an easy adjustment for her students when they transferred to online classes.
"It's hard because we tried out best when we went remote. It was very difficult. We had a meeting one day, and then the next day, we were told we were going remote," said Cary.
To help improve these test scores, the school district and educators are offering learning programs for students to catch up.
"Provide after-school high-impact tutoring to students, which is a research-based activity where students are getting targeted support based on specific skills of what their needs are," said Dr. Jeremy Larson, Superintendent of Paris 95 School District.
Cary says communicating with parents is just as important as after-school tutoring. Both she and the school district hope to be better in the future.
"Gives me that extra desire to push them harder and push myself harder to get them where they need to be," said Cary.
Carry says it will take time for these students to recover.