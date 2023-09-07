Students, staff placed in "secure hold" at Terre Haute South after an anonymous pointing to "potential threat"

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We've been following developing news from Terre Haute South Vigo County High School.
News 10 obtained a letter to families.
The letter claims on Thursday morning, Terre Haute South received an anonymous tip saying there was a "potential threat to the school."
The letter goes on to say the Terre Haute Police Department quickly launched an investigation. Students and staff in the school moved to a "secure hold" inside classrooms.
Around 10:45 a.m., students and staff were allowed to return to normal. News 10 is continuing to try and find out more information. You can read the full letter below.
"
Terre Haute South High School Families:
On Thursday morning Terre Haute South Vigo High School received an anonymous tip which indicated a potential threat to the school. Our partnership with the Terre Haute Police Department allowed both organizations to quickly begin a thorough investigation.
Students and staff at Terre Haute South cooperated with school administrators and law enforcement, by moving into a "secure hold" inside classrooms. At 10:45am law enforcement and the VCSC felt confident to release students to return to classes as usual.
Situations like this are taken seriously by the VCSC and THPD. Our priority continues to be student safety.
A "secure hold" is defined as a procedure to, "Hold in your room or area. Clear the halls." Students are instructed to operate "business as usual". Staff are instructed to, "close and local the door. Account for students and adults. Do business as usual."noreply@vigoschools.org"