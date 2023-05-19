Students show off skills during Fine Dining Friday

When the release bell rang at the end of the school day Friday, a group of students from Ben Franklin Elementary traded their schoolbooks for cookbooks.
That's because they're part of the Leaders Lab at Camp Navigate. In October, the Centerpoint Foundation gave a $70,000 grant to create an afterschool program for students in the neighborhood.
The students have spent several weeks developing cooking and hospitality skills that they put to use during a Fine Dining Friday event. Beside the main course, which was provided by Butta's Better BBQ, the students planned, budgeted, served and cleaned up after hosting the restaurant-style meal for about 40 people.
The students had to show skills like leadership, respect and teamwork, in order to participate in the activity.