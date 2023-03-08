Students recognized as Layton grant recipients to help with studying abroad

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Money from a grant in honor of a Vigo County educator will support students' trips abroad.
Wednesday, the Vigo County Education Foundation honored Brooke Cottom, Renee Pierce, and Isaish Racey as receipients of the Martha Layton Memorial Travel Grant. Layton was an educator for over 30 years. She enjoyed chaperoning study abroad trips.
Cottom is a senior at Terre Haute North. She told those in attendance she cried when she learned she was a recipient. Cottom said she is looking forward to learning more about other school systems and cultures while traveling to Germany.
Pierce is also going to Germany. She said she wants to enjoy other cultures and feels lucky to have the experience.
Racey thanked everyone involved in making his trip to Puerto Rico this summer possible. He said he's excited to learn more about the Spanish culture.