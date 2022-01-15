Students preparing for day of service in honor of MLK Jr. day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Martin Luther King Jr. day is coming up this week. Now the community is taking time to honor him.
Martin Luther King Jr. day is this Monday and students on local college campuses are already gearing up for the big holiday. Indiana State University is having a day of service on Monday. This year, Sycamores are tackling food insecurity head-on.
"We're going to be packing macaroni and cheese for Million Meals and they're kind of based in Indianapolis but then also we have some local things, such as shine we have the public library and then the science children's museum where they're going to be packing activity kits there," says program coordinator Alex Whitmore.
Students like Kamille Hollins are excited to spend their day making a difference.
"This day also for me would just give me a chance to do the community service I haven't been able to do due to COVID and I can spend my day knowing that I didn't sleep in. I actually did something productive."
Alex Whitmore the program coordinator explains what the day is all about.
"MLK day, their whole slogan is yes it's a day where you have a day off but we believe it's a day on. we believe it's a day to give back to the community and when we have that sycamore students always sign up to give back."
Whitmore adds he hopes this small gesture will be able to inspire change around him.
"I don't want them to just be packing macaroni I want them to be thinking about the greater good of what they're doing. The people who need this the people who are struggling, the macaroni they will be making will be going to people who might not have any meal for the rest of the week."
