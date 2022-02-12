Students prep for competition, careers in healthcare

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- At Ivy Tech Community College, local high school students are preparing for a big state competition.
Nearly 150 students competed in a mock regional competition for Hosa: Future Health Professionals Friday.
Students showed off their knowledge and skills in a variety of areas. This included first aid and CPR, biomedical lab training, nursing and medical assisting skills and several others.
Organizers say the goal is to help young students get prepared for the state competition, but also a future of success in the health care industry.
"I hope it gives them a great sense of promise," Julie Will, Ivy Tech's School of Health Sciences, said. "And it turns into a success at the state competition. I hope it gives continues to support interest in health care. We need them to stay interested in healthcare."
The state competition will take place in April.