Students move into dorms at Rose-Hulman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students are getting ready for class at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Move-in kicked off on Friday.
The incoming class represents 40 states and 19 countries.
While it's a diverse group, leaders on campus say they all have one thing in common: a love for all things STEM.
"This class is still a class that had to face COVID. Now's their chance to come to campus to get that fresh start and just build that community around their peers who all embrace science, math, and engineering together." Said Tom Bear, VP of Enrollment Management.
Students will start the orientation process this weekend. Classes begin on Thursday.