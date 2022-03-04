Students making blankets for veterans in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Veterans Clinic is in need of more blankets and pillowcases for veterans.
Students at Terre Haute North Vigo High School stepped in to help. Those involved in sewing class have been making blankets for veterans for the past few weeks.
Over 20 blankets and pillowcases have been made.
This was all made possible through a grant from the community foundation. Students were able to use the grant money to pick out fun fabrics.
The sewing teacher, Barbra Kraus, shares what inspired her and her students to take on this project.
"Kind of doing this in memory of my daddy cause my dad was a world war II vet, so that's what we promoted with getting to do it cause my daddy," says Kraus.
The students will be delivering the blankets to the clinic in the next couple of weeks.