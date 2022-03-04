 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site down to Mount Carmel.

White River at Petersburg to Hazleton.


.Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg and
Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.
Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be
extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by noon Saturday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Friday was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 9.6 feet
Monday, March 14.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Students making blankets for veterans in need

  • Updated
  • 0
Students making blankets for veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Veterans Clinic is in need of more blankets and pillowcases for veterans.

Students at Terre Haute North Vigo High School stepped in to help. Those involved in sewing class have been making blankets for veterans for the past few weeks.

Over 20 blankets and pillowcases have been made.

This was all made possible through a grant from the community foundation. Students were able to use the grant money to pick out fun fabrics.

The sewing teacher, Barbra Kraus, shares what inspired her and her students to take on this project.

"Kind of doing this in memory of my daddy cause my dad was a world war II vet, so that's what we promoted with getting to do it cause my daddy," says Kraus.

The students will be delivering the blankets to the clinic in the next couple of weeks.

