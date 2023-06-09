 Skip to main content
Students learning during summer program while gaining experiences on college campus

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local students are spending part of their summers learning and gaining new experiences on a college campus.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has hosted C.A.M.P. (Challenging Ambitions and Maximizing Potential) at the Woods. High school students could choose from five courses; leadership, health, sustainability, equine, and nursing. 
 
The students gave presentations Friday to demonstrate what they've learned. Participants say they enjoyed the hands-on experiences. 
 
The event is part of the pre-college outreach programs at SMWC. Students who completed the camp received two college credit hours. 

