Students learn about cybersecurity at summer camp

TERREWoodrow Wilson Middle School is exposing students to new career fields.
The gateway through summer program started last year with Vigo County schools.
Students at the camp participate in weekly field trips.
Monday, sixth throUgh eighth graders learned about Indiana State University's cybersecurity program and toured the program's crime lab.
For many students, this was their first chance to learn about this evolving career field.
"It's growing and its going to be here forever as well...so the sooner we can students interested in computers and cybersecurity and criminology itself it's a benefit to everyone."
The summer camp is a 14-day experience for students.