Students learn about art of soap making

Campers at Sarah Scott Middle School's Camp Curiosity are learning the link between their health and a cleaner environment.
Last week, students went to Rethink Inc. to learn how to make cleaning supplies and other products.
Today, they returned to rethink to learn the laundry list of benefits behind making their own soap, including cost savings.
They also learned how to make purchases with less toxins than store bought products.
But maybe the most important thing the students took away was about empowerment.
"It's the knowledge of what's in their products and the empowerment that comes from doing things themselves is the goal," said Shikha Bhattacharyya, executive director of Rethink Inc.
They'll also learn about plastic recycling and gardening during the camp.