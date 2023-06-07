 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Wednesday...June 7th and Thursday... June 8th for all central
Indiana counties...

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Students learn about art of soap making

Campers at Sarah Scott Middle School's Camp Curiosity are learning the link between their health and a cleaner environment.

Last week, students went to Rethink Inc. to learn how to make cleaning supplies and other products.

Today, they returned to rethink to learn the laundry list of benefits behind making their own soap, including cost savings.

They also learned how to make purchases with less toxins than store bought products.

But maybe the most important thing the students took away was about empowerment.

"It's the knowledge of what's in their products and the empowerment that comes from doing things themselves is the goal," said Shikha Bhattacharyya, executive director of Rethink Inc.

They'll also learn about plastic recycling and gardening during the camp.

