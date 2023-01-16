Students interested in criminal justice could see some extra support entering the field

INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana Sheriff's Association announced that it will award 40 scholarships across the state with $750 of funding.
Students in highschool and college students in any law enforcement degree program are eligible.
Other qualifications are:
- student must live in Indiana
- be a member of the association or a child of a current member
- full-time student of law enforcement at any Indiana univeristy
Applications are available at high school counselor's office or at the sheriff's office. Applications must be received by the association by April 1 to be considered.
You can also apply online here.