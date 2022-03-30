Students in Washington get help from local businesses on planning their future

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The auditorium at Washington High School has been pretty busy. For two days, business leaders from the community have been mingling with juniors and seniors at Washington high.
It's all part of Washington's job symposium. The school was approached by companies in the community. Those companies were looking to find a way to find the next crop of employees. School leaders put together the symposium as a way to facilitate those conversations.
It's part job fair and part Q&A. Businesses ranging from the military and the medical field to welding and metalworking took time to fill in students. When those presentations were wrapped up, students were able to then talk with those businesses. Those conversations helped to guide students on what those careers could look like.
"We've already have had two businesses that had four applications from our students for their jobs. More that have gone to the businesses last night and put applications in. So that's what it's all about," Washington High School Career Coordinator Suzie Hawthorne said.