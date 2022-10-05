Students in Sullivan County work to improve their community

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in the CEO program in Sullivan County are looking to improve their community.
CEO is a high school program that teaches entrepreneurship and leadership.
Sullivan County high schools are in the second year of using the program.
CEO members recently gave presentations to the City of Sullivan. Each student shared their ideas to improve existing buildings in the community.
If the city decides to pursue one of the students' ideas, it plans to fund it as well. A few of the ideas from the presentations included a golf shop and a movie theater.