Students getting assistance in STEM education

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Indiana Department of Education is helping further students education in the science, technology, engineering, and math fields.
48 school districts and charter schools are receiving a combined 2-point-6-million dollars.
It's STEM acceleration grant funding.
The money will be used to enhance stem learning in the upcoming school year.
The grant focuses on helping implement teaching practices and professional development for educators.
The districts receiving money in the Wabash Valley area are: Clay Community, Linton-Stockton, South Vermillion, and Vigo County.