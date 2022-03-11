Students getting assistance in STEM education

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. New precipitation amounts through the
weekend will not impact current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 10.3 feet
Saturday, March 19.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. New precipitation amounts through the
weekend will not impact current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Friday /9:30 AM EST Friday/ the stage was 19.7
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Friday /9:30 AM EST Friday/ was 19.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 10.7 feet Monday,
March 21.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. New precipitation amounts through the
weekend will not impact current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Friday was 18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Monday evening and continue falling to 9.9 feet Monday,
March 21.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Students getting assistance in STEM education

  • 0
Students and mentors hard at work

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Indiana Department of Education is helping further students education in the science, technology, engineering, and math fields.

48 school districts and charter schools are receiving a combined 2-point-6-million dollars.

It's STEM acceleration grant funding.

The money will be used to enhance stem learning in the upcoming school year.

The grant focuses on helping implement teaching practices and professional development for educators.

The districts receiving money in the Wabash Valley area are: Clay Community, Linton-Stockton, South Vermillion, and Vigo County.

News 10 at 6 producer

Producer of News 10 at 6. Have a question or story idea? Reach out to me!

Recommended for you