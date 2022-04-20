Students get the chance to travel the world with reading

RILEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Riley elementary school students got the opportunity to travel the world of reading through a special event Wednesday evening.
It is called the "Passport to Reading" event.
It was made possible with a $750 grant from the Education Foundation.
The goal was to introduce students to the different genres of books.
Students got to stamp their passports once they visited all four themed locations. Those include non-fiction, graphic novel, and poetry stations. There was also a stop at the Scholastic Book Fair.
Organizers say it feels so good to see everyone interact in person once again!
"It develops a relationship with our community and with our families. We get to see parents, we get to see past families. It just really allows us to build better relationships," teacher Kara Howard said.
Students who filled their passports got to pick a free book from the library!