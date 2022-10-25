Students get hands-on time with United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of local students had the opportunity to learn about the trades on Tuesday.
The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners held its annual open house at the training center in Terre Haute.
Students from local schools were invited to enjoy some food and learn more about the industry.
There were several demonstrations set up that showcased carpentry, millwrights, and floor covers.
Organizers say that it is important to introduce students to the carpentry industry.
The Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights oversees all training centers in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.