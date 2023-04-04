Students education continues after Lincoln Trail College building destroyed in tornado

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Like many homeowners and business owners throughout Crawford County, Lincoln Trail College is picking up what is left of the Harry L. Crisp Educational Center.
The sun sets on what should be a breezy but beautiful spring day in Crawford County.
One of the many places destroyed in Friday's tornado was the Harry L. Crips Educational Center.
The building housed Lincoln Trail College's Broadband Telecom program.
The program teaches students how to install and repair fiber optic lines for phone and network systems through various labs and hands-on experiences.
While the classroom may be destroyed, many have stepped up to help these students continue their education through the program.
"Some of our students are going to start their internships early so they'll get that hands-on experience. We're also working on putting in a pole lab; that's something we had behind the building," said Lincoln Trail College Marketing Director Chirs Forde.
Students in the program have also been temporarily relocated to the College's Professional Annex Building on the North Campus.
"I've spent 24 years of my life in that building. I'm still kind of numb thinking how my daily routine of getting up and driving to that building every day has been taken away and I'm trying to come to terms with that," said Lead Instructor Travis Matthews.
Matthews' classroom was on the east side of the building.
All that's left of his classroom is a shelf and a textbook that continues to blow in the wind.
While it's hard for Matthews to look at, he is still hopeful and thankful for the support.
"I know with our partners who have reached out for the last several days, we’re gonna have enough equipment for the semester, and with the rest of the summer will be able to easily come up with a scenario for teaching each lab.”