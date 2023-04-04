Students education continues after Lincoln Trail College building destroyed in tornado

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg.

Wabash River from Covington to above Vincennes and at Mount Carmel.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Vincennes.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the
lowest reaches of the White and lower Wabash will continue into next
week. Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

A secondary crest on the Wabash is near Terre Haute late Tuesday
morning. The White River has crest, but a secondary crest is
forecast for the weekend.

Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday evening may prolong
flooding along the Wabash River and lower White and reintroduce
minor flooding at a couple locations on the lower White and East
Fork White. Those with interests along these rivers should monitor
forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Tuesday /9:30 PM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
17.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Tuesday /9:30 PM EDT Tuesday/ was 17.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50
mph expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These winds are expected outside of
thunderstorms, and highest of these winds are expected in the
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Students education continues after Lincoln Trail College building destroyed in tornado

  • 0
LTC Harry L. Crisp

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Like many homeowners and business owners throughout Crawford County, Lincoln Trail College is picking up what is left of the Harry L. Crisp Educational Center.

The sun sets on what should be a breezy but beautiful spring day in Crawford County.

One of the many places destroyed in Friday's tornado was the Harry L. Crips Educational Center.

The building housed Lincoln Trail College's Broadband Telecom program.

The program teaches students how to install and repair fiber optic lines for phone and network systems through various labs and hands-on experiences.

While the classroom may be destroyed, many have stepped up to help these students continue their education through the program.

"Some of our students are going to start their internships early so they'll get that hands-on experience. We're also working on putting in a pole lab; that's something we had behind the building," said Lincoln Trail College Marketing Director Chirs Forde.

Students in the program have also been temporarily relocated to the College's Professional Annex Building on the North Campus.

"I've spent 24 years of my life in that building. I'm still kind of numb thinking how my daily routine of getting up and driving to that building every day has been taken away and I'm trying to come to terms with that," said Lead Instructor Travis Matthews.

Matthews' classroom was on the east side of the building.

All that's left of his classroom is a shelf and a textbook that continues to blow in the wind.

While it's hard for Matthews to look at, he is still hopeful and thankful for the support.

"I know with our partners who have reached out for the last several days, we’re gonna have enough equipment for the semester, and with the rest of the summer will be able to easily come up with a scenario for teaching each lab.”

