Students crossing the finish line with autonomous vehicles

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Wabash Valley high school students are crossing the finish line with autonomous vehicles.
It comes at students are showcasing these vehicles at Rose-Hulman Institute of technology.
Teams spent several weeks designing, building and testing miniature autonomous vehicles.
Friday, teams competed on a large track.
Students did not know what the track looked like until they arrived on campus.
The goal of the competition is to attract them to the field.
It also works to get students interested in going to the automotive companies.