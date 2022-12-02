Students at Indiana State University participate in an intense healthcare simulation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University are getting some hands-on training today.
The athletic training program hosts a series of "Disaster simulations" to prepare students for "real life" situations.
Abigail Chew is one of many doctorate athletic training students who participated in this intense healthcare scenario.
Students had to react and engage in an scenario where an annual tricycle race accident caused extreme injuries to the racers and staff.
"This simulation was nothing that I've done before, even in real life. It was the biggest emergency situation I've ever been in. That's the beauty of simulations," said Chew.
The simulations are organized by students and support from faculty. It focused on developing athletic trainers' skills in high-intensity situations. Faculty stood by the scene and analyzed how students responded to their patients.
Student Sam Orr says performing in this simulation can be emotional both for him and the injured patients.
"Reading a textbook and taking test questions is just a part of measuring baseline knowledge. You don't know what your truly gonna do in a situation where you're under so much stress," said Orr.
To increase the realism for the students, an unexpected helicopter showed up at the scene to transport patients.
"In most sims, your ending as soon as you do the spine, put them on a spine board, but having the helicopter come in, it's really surprising to me," said Orr.
The school also held many other intense situations, including bomb threats, spinal injuries, and overdoes.