Students and teachers at Washington High School come together to honor teen killed in crash

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley community is mourning the loss of a student.
On Monday, students and staff at Washington Community Schools wore red.
It was in honor of Davidson Saint Victor. He died in a crash on Friday in Knox County.
He was a student at Washington High School.
Four other students were involved in the crash. Two had minor injuries; the other two remain in the hospital.
Leaders at the school say the community has come together to support those affected by the crash.
"There are Go Fund Me pages set up for the different families to help with costs. And I know our community leaders are going to step up to organize and make that assistance available," Steve Peterson, the principal at Washington High School, said.
To find out how you can help, contact Washington High School at (812) 254-5536.