Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site down to Mount Carmel.

White River at Petersburg to Hazleton.


.Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg and
Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.
Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be
extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by noon Saturday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Friday was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 9.6 feet
Monday, March 14.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Student shot and arrested after opening fire on school resource officer and administrator in Kansas, police say

  • 0
Student shot and arrested after opening fire on school resource officer and administrator in Kansas, police say

 (CNN) -- A suspect was shot and taken into custody Friday morning after shooting an administrator and a school resource officer at Olathe East High School in Kansas, police said, citing initial information in the investigation.

There is no longer an active threat, Olathe Police Department spokesman Sgt. Joel Yeldell told reporters.

"If your loved one was injured, you would have already been contacted by the police department," the school district tweeted.

It was Yeldell's understanding, he said, that the suspected shooter attended Olathe East High. He had no other information on the suspect, he said.

Asked if the SRO shot the suspect, the sergeant replied, "Yes, that's my understanding."

Information was thin Friday midafternoon, but it appears school administration "contacted" the student in the school's office area before the student shot the administrator, Yeldell said. Police received a report of shots fired around 10:30 a.m. (11:30 a.m. ET).

"I did hear just shortly before we started that our officer is fine. He's talking to people at the hospital," Yeldell said. "Our administrator is also in stable condition and, I believe, expected to survive, as well as the suspect that's in custody."

Authorities will release more details on the victims later, he said.

Yeldell had no more information about what led to the shooting, what sort of firearm was used or how many shots were fired, he said.

"We had an SRO, it sounds like, that did his job, so that's great news and the injuries are expected to be survivable," Yeldell said.

The sergeant asked parents to remain patient during the reunification process.

Pupils who walk or ride to school with their parents can be picked up at California Trail Middle School. Students who ride the bus and special education students can take their buses home, and students with their own cars "will be released in a staggered fashion and escorted to their vehicles,"according to the school district.

Federal agents are assisting local law enforcement, Yeldell said. Gov. Laura Kelly's office is in close contact with authorities and monitoring the situation.

"Our thoughts are with the entire Olathe East High School community today," Kelly said in a tweet.

Hours after the incident, the Olathe Police Department tweeted that investigators are aware of a video circulating on social media showing someone with a rifle "gaining access to the school." The person in the video is a responding Olathe police officer, the tweet said.

The incident marks the 12th shooting at an American campus with K-12 students in 2022, according to a CNN tally.

Olathe East High, which has roughly 2,000 students, is located about a 30-minute drive southwest of Kansas City.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

