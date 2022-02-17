Student ran business a hit at Shoals High School

SHOALS, Ind. (WTHI) - Just around noon a converted concession stand becomes a busy place at Shoals high school. But it's not a Jug Rox basketball game that's got kids and teachers lining up. This is Shoals Grounds.
Haley Fischer says, "So much, so many people coming through. We're actually, through those lunch and advisory periods being able to talk to people. Kind of hang out with friends while we're doing this."
In just a few days the student ran business has been a hit.
Shoals culinary and business teacher Kimberly Perry says, "You can see on our board we're sold out on almost everything. We've exceeded our expectations."
The business combines both culinary and business students. Students in those culinary classes come up with the drinks.
Hope Fultt says, "It's always fun to figure out different flavors with each drink. So it's been fun."
On Thursday lemonade and cold coffee were the way to go for most coming through the line. The variety is helping to keep those business students busy.
Colin Campbell says "It's been pretty cool. Been pretty good. Definitely easy."
Learning skills firsthand helps to make the lessons stick. Giving students a leg up in life...and maybe a fresh drink along the way.
Perry explains, "This has really helped them to open up and be proud of something that they're doing for their classmates."