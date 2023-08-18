Student move-in day is underway at ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new generation of learners were pushing carts, hauling furniture and settling in on move-in day at Indiana State University.
If you were near ISU's campus, you probably saw groups of students exploring their new homes. News 10 caught up with students and the administration.
One freshman we spoke to says today was hectic, but she's looking forward to the school year. Ardell Sanders, the executive director of Residential Life, gave us a look into how long this process will last.
"So Friday and Saturday both, we have over 800 students arriving on campus to move in, primarily first-year students as well as some of our upperclassmen. We do continue upperclassman move-in on our Sunday day as well," Sanders said.