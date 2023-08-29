Student loan payments will resume soon - here's what you need to know

It's crunch time for millions of Americans. Student loan payments resume in just a few weeks.
Experts say it's best to get ahead before payments are due in October. Borrowers should reach out now and confirm who is servicing their loan.
That may have changed during the payment suspension. Some borrowers may qualify for "save." It's an income-driven student loan plan by the Biden administration.
No matter what your plan is it's crucial to have one sooner rather than later.
"Those actions need to be taken now. Don't wait for something to happen that favors you. Instead, take action now to handle the situation as best as possible," James Rogers from Saint Mary's College said.
You may notice longer wait times if you're calling government services with questions about your loans. That's as thousands of people" are likely asking the same questions.