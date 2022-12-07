Student in custody after threat at local school, officials say no danger to school community

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay Community School district says a student was taken into custody after a threat at a school.
The district sent a message to parents about the situation, which a parent shared with News 10. The message said a student made a threat of violence against North Clay Middle School. Officers detained the student.
According to the message, the school community was not in any immediate danger, and there was no disruption to the school day.
The district immediately responded to a request for more information with a statement, which mirrored the message sent to parents.
"Clay Community Schools administration was made aware of a threat of violence against North Clay Middle School. Law enforcement was contacted immediately, and the student who had made the threat was detained and is currently in police custody. At no time today was there any immediate danger to any student or staff member. The procedures that we have in place allowed us to handle this situation with no disruption to the school. The threat has been mitigated.
We appreciate your willingness to continually trust us with your children. We make every effort to provide them with a safe and caring environment at school."