Student hurt after law enforcement officer's accidental discharge of a gun at a Vermillion Co. school

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One student was hurt after an accidental gun discharge in a Vermillion County school.
It happened Thursday morning at South Vermillion High School.
According to a post on the school's social media page it happened in a vocational classroom.
School officials say it was an "accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer during a drill."
One student was hurt but had non-life-threatening injuries.
Read the full post below:
"This morning at South Vermillion High School, there was an isolated incident in one of our vocational classrooms. The incident was an accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer during a drill. One student was injured without life-threatening injuries and has been taken to the hospital. Only SVHS is currently on lockdown, due to the abundance of emergency personnel in the building."