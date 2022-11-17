 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Student hurt after law enforcement officer's accidental discharge of a gun at a Vermillion Co. school

  • Updated
  • 0
South vermillion
By Chris Essex

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One student was hurt after an accidental gun discharge in a Vermillion County school.

It happened Thursday morning at South Vermillion High School.

According to a post on the school's social media page it happened in a vocational classroom.

School officials say it was an "accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer during a drill."

One student was hurt but had non-life-threatening injuries.

Read the full post below:

"This morning at South Vermillion High School, there was an isolated incident in one of our vocational classrooms. The incident was an accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer during a drill. One student was injured without life-threatening injuries and has been taken to the hospital. Only SVHS is currently on lockdown, due to the abundance of emergency personnel in the building."

Recommended for you