Student artwork on display now at the Swope Art Museum

Art

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students across the Wabash Valley are being awarded for their creativity!

On Saturday, local families came out to celebrate the opening of the 55th Annual Student Art Exhibition.

Elementary, middle, and high school students from several Wabash Valley counties came to showcase their talents! Organizers say there were more than 150 art entries.

Special awards were also given out to the top art students at different grade levels.

You can still check out the full exhibit at the Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute. The student artwork will be on display for the community until May 22, 2022. To learn more, click here.

