Struggles of being homeless in the winter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the national alliance to end homelessness, there are about 5,200 people homeless on a given night. Now that days are shorter and nights are colder, those facing homelessness can be at risk of health issues.
Palletshelter.com says people without shelter are at risk of developing hypothermia. Symptoms include memory loss, slurred speech, drowsiness, and shivering.
Colder temps can also cause frostbite which can lead to amputation if not properly treated. There are many local resources those facing homelessness can turn to for warmth and care.
The Bethany house homeless shelter in Terre Haute has been serving single women, children, and couples for over 40 years.
One local resource the homeless can turn to for warmth and support is the Light House Mission Ministries in Terre Haute. It provides shelter, food, clothing, and other services to those facing homelessness.
The mission is accepting of all who are in need of support, especially around the colder months. CEO, Timothy Fagg says as the winter months approach, there is an increase in people needing to stay at the mission.
"Usually, when it starts getting colder out, we get more people, which is good cause we don't want them out there staying in a car or abandoned building or whatever and freezing to death when we have a nice facility here to accommodate their needs," says Fagg.
Another local non-profit offering help to those facing homelessness is Manna from Seven. Its goal is to provide food for people in need. It also collects coats, boots, and blankets to help keep people warm.
CEO Susan Seitz says all people who are struggling to find necessities such as food or other items this season are welcome to come.
"When people come to us no matter what they're coming for diapers or coming for food or household cleaning supplies, we don't ask who they are or why they're here or what brought them to us. We just give them what they need," says Seitz.
If you would like to donate items to the two non-profits or volunteer at them click these links to find out how.