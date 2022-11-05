 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Strong wind gusts cause power outages across the Wabash Valley

Wind Advisory 110522

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Utility companies are working to restore power following strong wind gusts across the Wabash Valley.

A Wind Advisory continues for most of the Wabash Valley until 8 p.m. EDT, though it may be canceled early.

The High Wind Warning that was previously in effect for Coles and Edgar counties has been allowed to expire.

Storm Team 10 says the wind will gradually ease up through the afternoon as a cold front passes.

The Edgar County Airport measured a wind gust of 59 mph earlier Saturday, and the Coles County Airport recorded a 60 mph gust, according to the NWS.

Other high wind gusts in the area include 54 mph in Lawrenceville, 48 mph at the airports in Greencastle and Terre Haute and 47 mph in Olney and Robinson.

There have been numerous reports of downed trees and power lines across the Wabash Valley over the course of the day, so officials urge caution if you'll be driving.

Latest Power Outages

Click a utility company below for a link to its outage map.

Ameren Illinois

Daviess-Martin County REMC

Duke Energy

EnerStar Electric Cooperative

Norris Electric Cooperative

Parke County REMC

Utilities District of Western Indiana

WIN Energy REMC

Storm Team 10 Forecast

Wind eases as the sky gradually clears this afternoon

