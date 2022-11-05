Strong wind gusts cause power outages across the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Utility companies are working to restore power following strong wind gusts across the Wabash Valley.
A Wind Advisory continues for most of the Wabash Valley until 8 p.m. EDT, though it may be canceled early.
The High Wind Warning that was previously in effect for Coles and Edgar counties has been allowed to expire.
Storm Team 10 says the wind will gradually ease up through the afternoon as a cold front passes.
The Edgar County Airport measured a wind gust of 59 mph earlier Saturday, and the Coles County Airport recorded a 60 mph gust, according to the NWS.
Other high wind gusts in the area include 54 mph in Lawrenceville, 48 mph at the airports in Greencastle and Terre Haute and 47 mph in Olney and Robinson.
There have been numerous reports of downed trees and power lines across the Wabash Valley over the course of the day, so officials urge caution if you'll be driving.
