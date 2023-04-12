 Skip to main content
Strike continues at Eastern Illinois University after 'last, best, and final Offer' from university

  • Updated
  • 0
EIU STRIKE.jpg

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTHI) - A strike continues at Eastern Illinois University after no agreement was reached Tuesday night between the university and EIU University Professionals of Illinois - with both sides expressing disappointment in the other.

In a release very early Wednesday morning, the university said it had offered its last, best, and final offer. The parties met late Tuesday night to try to reach an agreement over the remaining financial issues. The union offered a proposal, but the university said union representatives abruptly left, leaving the university no chance to negotiate and forcing a last offer.

"UPI’s premature cessation of bargaining left EIU with no choice but to deliver its last, best, and final offer electronically to UPI," Eastern Illinois University wrote in its statement. "In doing so, UPI demonstrated that it was not interested in reaching agreement and it abandoned its commitment to EIU’s students."

“President Glassman’s statement was a new low. By not bargaining in good faith for as long as it took on Monday, April 3, and by not negotiating reasonably for 13 months before that, the EIU administration has brought this upon themselves," said EIU UPI President Jennifer Stringfellow in a statement. "We sent our proposal last night assuming that the administration would take appropriate time to consider it and continue our discussion together in the morning. Instead, they sent us a final offer an hour later and sent the media a middle-of-the-night press release."

Stringfellow also told WTHI-TV, "Our team has been at the table for 13 months prepared to negotiate in good faith all along. Last evening, is the one and only time our team left the table."

According to the statement from the university, "The main terms of EIU’s proposal would result in all UPI-represented employees receiving a 15% increase over the term of the agreement: 5%, 4%, 3%, and 3% in across-the-board adjustments with substantial increases in merit, ACA, PBI, and overload."

"I am disappointed by this step that administration took because they are clearly trying to force a deal onto our members. This damages the process and it is a disservice to our campus and community," said Stringfellow in the statement.

"EIU cannot express enough how disappointed it is in the conduct of UPI and its refusal to stay at the table to end this strike," said the university in its statement.

Stringfellow told WTHI-TV that the union team is going over the university's proposal and preparing a response.

"It is not easy for us to make the decision to not be teaching, counseling, advising, and supporting our students on campus. Our students have demonstrated everyday that they support us by being on the picket line with us and having their own social media campaigns," Stringfellow wrote in an email to WTHI-TV.

