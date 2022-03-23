Strangulation and domestic battery case leads to an arrest

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A strangulation and domestic battery case out of Parke County leads to an arrest.
The Rockville Police Department says this began just after 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Officers were called to the Casey's General Store to investigate a complaint of domestic battery. According to officers, a female victim said her live-in boyfriend had battered and choked her earlier that night in front of her daughter. Officers go on to say they found several marks on the victim's throat area.
Soon after, officers proceeded to go to the victim's house to find the boyfriend. By 12:30 a.m. 43-year-old Dana M. Harris of Rockville was taken into custody.
Harris has been charged through the Parke Circuit Court with Strangulation - Level 5 Felony due to a prior conviction for the same offense and Domestic Battery - Felony 6 due to the offense being committed in the presence of a child.
Harris has been transported and remanded to the Parke County Jail with a $15,000 bond.