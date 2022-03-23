Strangulation and domestic battery case leads to an arrest

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Montezuma, Covington, and Clinton.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, and Mount Carmel.

Wildcat Creek near Jerome, and Kokomo.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional
rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today,
is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash
River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East
Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is
expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork
White until March 27.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0
feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday, March 31.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 20.0 feet early
Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, APRIL 01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday, April 01.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Flooding behind the Honey Creek levee
becomes rather extensive.  Most low roads are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday /3:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday /3:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ was
17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 20.6 feet Monday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage Friday, April 1 to 14.7
feet and begin rising again Saturday, April 2. It will rise
to 14.9 feet Saturday, April 2. It will then fall again and
remain below flood stage.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Strangulation and domestic battery case leads to an arrest

  • 0
Police lights

WTHI File Photo

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A strangulation and domestic battery case out of Parke County leads to an arrest.

The Rockville Police Department says this began just after 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the Casey's General Store to investigate a complaint of domestic battery. According to officers, a female victim said her live-in boyfriend had battered and choked her earlier that night in front of her daughter. Officers go on to say they found several marks on the victim's throat area.

Soon after, officers proceeded to go to the victim's house to find the boyfriend. By 12:30 a.m. 43-year-old Dana M. Harris of Rockville was taken into custody.

Harris has been charged through the Parke Circuit Court with Strangulation - Level 5 Felony due to a prior conviction for the same offense and Domestic Battery - Felony 6 due to the offense being committed in the presence of a child.

Harris has been transported and remanded to the Parke County Jail with a $15,000 bond.

