...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect until midnight
EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Storms move the Wabash Valley, leaving thousands in the dark and reports of damage across the whole area

  • Updated
Severe weather moves through the Wabash Valley - leaving thousands in the dark

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley faced multiple rounds of severe weather on Thursday, with the stronger system hitting in the afternoon.

Storm Team 10 reported wind gusts of around 80 miles per hour.

Now, the Wabash Valley is working to clean up.

There were trees and power lines reported down in virtually every county in the Wabash Valley.

At one point, Duke Energy reported around 50,000 customers in the Wabash Valley were without electricity. Another power company, WIN Energy, reported around 8,300 customers in the dark.

June 29 - Severe Weather

According to a press release from WIN Energy, they said some customers could be without power for "an extended period of time."

Crews remind you that if you come across a downed powerline, do not touch it - even if the line appears to have no electricity.

