Storms move the Wabash Valley, leaving thousands in the dark and reports of damage across the whole area

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley faced multiple rounds of severe weather on Thursday, with the stronger system hitting in the afternoon.
Storm Team 10 reported wind gusts of around 80 miles per hour.
Now, the Wabash Valley is working to clean up.
There were trees and power lines reported down in virtually every county in the Wabash Valley.
At one point, Duke Energy reported around 50,000 customers in the Wabash Valley were without electricity. Another power company, WIN Energy, reported around 8,300 customers in the dark.
According to a press release from WIN Energy, they said some customers could be without power for "an extended period of time."
Crews remind you that if you come across a downed powerline, do not touch it - even if the line appears to have no electricity.