Storm Team 10 tracking strong wind gusts

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Strong wind gusts are affecting most of the Wabash Valley Saturday morning.
A High Wind Warning has been issued for Coles and Edgar counties until 1 p.m. CDT where the National Weather Service warns of wind gusts as high as 60 mph.
The Edgar County Airport has already measured a gust of 59 mph, and the Coles County Airport recorded a 60 mph gust earlier this morning, according to the NWS.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for the rest of the News 10 viewing area where wind gusts could reach as high as 50 mph.
Other gusts in the area include 54 mph in Lawrenceville, 48 mph at the airports in Greencastle and Terre Haute and 47 mph in Olney and Robinson.
Storm Team 10 says the wind will gradually ease up through the afternoon after a cold front passes.
There have been numerous reports of downed trees and power lines across the Wabash Valley, so officials urge caution if you'll be driving.
