Storm Team 10 suggests salting sidewalks to prevent re-freezing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local snow removal companies have finished cleanup and are getting ready for the next winter weather event.
Most of that snow is gone now, but that doesn't mean you should take it easy.
Putting salt down to prepare for a potential re-freeze can help.
That's what many local snow removal companies could be doing soon, as well.
With much of the snow gone from area sidewalks, snow removal companies are mostly finished with today's cleanup.
Cary Albin of Rose Hill Landscaping says he expected to see more snow.
No matter how much snow this storm or future storms bring, he says it's important to think ahead.
"The key is preparation. Much like anything else, have a plan in place beforehand, because if it snows 10 inches and you don't have anybody in place, boy, you're hurting," Albin said.
Now, his company is transitioning to salting sidewalks, as dropping temperatures could create a layer of ice.
He says the best thing you can do is get a plan in place to salt your sidewalk or have someone do it for you.
"Our best customers are the ones that are forward thinkers, that plan ahead and have something preset before it actually happens," Albin said.
Storm Team 10 says untreated surfaces very well could be frozen tonight.