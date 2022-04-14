 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Petersburg.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site .

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg


.Rainfall amounts greater than 1 inch in some locations will lead to
lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White,
and
Wabash Rivers. River flooding should begin as early as overnight
tonight and last through next week in lower portions of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 18.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINDY THIS AFTERNOON...

Windy conditions are expected today. Sustained winds of 15 to 25
mph with gusts up to around 40 mph are possible, mainly during
the afternoon hours.

Unsecured objects may be blown around. Driving may become
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Storm damages humane shelter

  • Updated
  • 0
Tree falls on Terre Haute Humane Society

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Humane Society will be assessing storm damage on Thursday.

That's after a large tree fell on the shelter Wednesday night.

According to the shelter's Facebook page no animals or people were hurt, but more than 20 dogs were displaced from the damaged portion of the shelter.

They are being housed in other areas of the building.

The shelter says any donations would be appreciated.

You can donate on the Terre Haute Humane Society's facebook page.

News 10 will have more on this story later today.

Recommended for you