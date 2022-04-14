Storm damages humane shelter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Humane Society will be assessing storm damage on Thursday.
That's after a large tree fell on the shelter Wednesday night.
According to the shelter's Facebook page no animals or people were hurt, but more than 20 dogs were displaced from the damaged portion of the shelter.
They are being housed in other areas of the building.
The shelter says any donations would be appreciated.
You can donate on the Terre Haute Humane Society's facebook page.
