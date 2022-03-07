Storm damage leaves homeowners picking up the damage

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County was hit hard by the storm. Now, people are picking up the pieces it left behind.
The places that were hit the hardest were Merom and New Lebanon. There was a lot of damage and debris.
A lot of damaged happened off of West County Road 400 South. The storm caused trees have snapped, powerlines went down, and residents had property destroyed. Now many people in the county are trying to clean up what they can.
There have been no reports of injuries due to this storm. But, the Emergency Management Director of Sullivan County, Jim Pirtle, said these types of storms could be dangerous.
"Well, straight-line winds are as dangerous or as much as a tornado, and since Henryville tornado here in Indiana, there's been more people killed by straight-line winds than tornados," Pirtle said.
John Waterman, with the Sullivan County Highway Department, said all of this was unexpected and left many wondering what to do next.
"We just weren't expecting this, this type of winds and stuff, you know. It just caught everybody off guard," Waterman said.
He adds you should be careful on the roads. When storms hit, it could mean difficult travel.
"If you drive on these county roads, drive extra slow. There are potholes and washouts and roads underwater there's trees down, and trees are still falling," Waterman said.
Pirtle told News 10 straight-line winds did most of the damage in Sullivan County.
"It was a little bit of rotation, and probably sustained winds of 100 mph straight-line winds is what did all the damage. We have several miles of telephone poles snapped in half," Pirtle said.
Pirtle said State Highway 58, County Road 400 South to 600 South will be closed until Tuesday.