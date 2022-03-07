Storm damage leaves homeowners picking up the damage

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River at Lafayette. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wildcat Creek near Lafayette and along the length of the Wabash River. .Ongoing and renewed flooding will continue or develop along portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers over the next 24 to 48 hours and beyond. River stages are rising again due to the one to over two and a half inches of rain received from Saturday night through this morning. Minor flooding is expected, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued by late this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:30 PM CST Monday /3:30 PM EST Monday/ the stage was 18.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:30 PM CST Monday /3:30 PM EST Monday/ was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&