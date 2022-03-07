Storm damage leaves homeowners picking up the damage

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette and the Wabash River.


.Ongoing and renewed flooding will continue or develop along
portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers over the
next 24 to 48 hours and beyond. River stages are rising again due to
the one to over two and a half inches of rain received from Saturday
night through this morning. Minor flooding is expected, which
primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued later this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO LATE THURSDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.5 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette and along the length of the Wabash
River.


.Ongoing and renewed flooding will continue or develop along
portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers over the
next 24 to 48 hours and beyond. River stages are rising again due to
the one to over two and a half inches of rain received from Saturday
night through this morning. Minor flooding is expected, which
primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:30 PM CST Monday /3:30 PM EST Monday/ the stage was 18.3
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:30 PM CST Monday /3:30 PM EST Monday/ was 18.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette and along the length of the Wabash
River.


.Ongoing and renewed flooding will continue or develop along
portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers over the
next 24 to 48 hours and beyond. River stages are rising again due to
the one to over two and a half inches of rain received from Saturday
night through this morning. Minor flooding is expected, which
primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:45 PM EST Monday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:45 PM EST Monday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5
feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Storm damage leaves homeowners picking up the damage

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm damage

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County was hit hard by the storm. Now, people are picking up the pieces it left behind.

The places that were hit the hardest were Merom and New Lebanon. There was a lot of damage and debris.

A lot of damaged happened off of West County Road 400 South. The storm caused trees have snapped, powerlines went down, and residents had property destroyed. Now many people in the county are trying to clean up what they can.

There have been no reports of injuries due to this storm. But, the Emergency Management Director of Sullivan County, Jim Pirtle, said these types of storms could be dangerous.

"Well, straight-line winds are as dangerous or as much as a tornado, and since Henryville tornado here in Indiana, there's been more people killed by straight-line winds than tornados," Pirtle said.

John Waterman, with the Sullivan County Highway Department, said all of this was unexpected and left many wondering what to do next.

"We just weren't expecting this, this type of winds and stuff, you know. It just caught everybody off guard," Waterman said.

He adds you should be careful on the roads. When storms hit, it could mean difficult travel.

"If you drive on these county roads, drive extra slow. There are potholes and washouts and roads underwater there's trees down, and trees are still falling," Waterman said.

Pirtle told News 10 straight-line winds did most of the damage in Sullivan County.

"It was a little bit of rotation, and probably sustained winds of 100 mph straight-line winds is what did all the damage. We have several miles of telephone poles snapped in half," Pirtle said.

Pirtle said State Highway 58, County Road 400 South to 600 South will be closed until Tuesday.

