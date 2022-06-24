Stores are running out of a lot of things - how about fireworks?

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Firework stores are saying it's been a tale of two years.
Sherry's Fireworks in Clinton say they haven't had any problems getting supplies this year.
They also order all their own fireworks as opposed to buying from major retailers. This has allowed them to have minimal cost increases in their products.
Last year we told you firework stores had supply shortages, but that isn't the case any longer.
The store owner says customers need to get the fireworks while they can because they're becoming very popular.
"Early birds get the boom! That's what we say around here. So come early before we get crowded, and you have to wait in line to check out and it gets crazy, unless you like crazy," said Sherry Cheesewright, owner of Sherry's fireworks.
She also says it's important to use their products responsibly and safe.