Storage unit theft on the rise in Terre Haute - one local family speaks on a strange experience

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to law enforcement, storage unit theft is on the rise in Terre Haute.
Police say one local facility, in particular, has seen a string of incidents in recent months. It's the Red Dot Storage Facility on State Road 46.
Now, a family is warning others about an encounter with a strange lock on their unit.
News 10 spoke with the McGill family to learn more on their experience.
The McGill family is moving back to Terre Haute, and they needed somewhere to store their stuff during the transition. After scrambling to find a last-minute unit, they came across Red Dot Storage.
"Everything was fine, as of July 23rd our stuff was all there. Then we came back just last week on Wednesday to pick up clothing and a couple of toys for our children and there was a strange lock on," storage unit renter Emilie McGill said.
The family was greeted by the strange lock on August 3rd.
Emilie McGill then made a quick call to Red Dot customer service to get things ironed out. They told her she had to wait a week until someone could come to remove the lock.
Now, you may be asking why she didn't just cut it off herself.
Here's why...This is the response she got in writing from Red Dot:
"I just started looking online at reviews to see if this has happened before. Is there a lot of theft? I found 113 Google reviews, and the number of those that mentioned theft or double theft out of the same unit made me sick to my stomach," McGill said.
Red Dot advised the family to put on a second lock while they waited for a representative to come.
"When they told me to put another lock on I thought well what's going to stop them from cutting this one too? They cut through the first one just fine."
As you walk through the facility, you can see many other units with the same double-lock look.
Once the McGill's were let in their unit, they found a number of high-priced items were stolen. These items include irreplaceable keepsakes, three vacuums, a TV, a box full of tech equipment, art supplies, and shoes.
A Terre Haute police officer met McGill to start an investigation on Monday. A detective is now investigating the incident.
McGill hopes others learn from her experience.
News 10 also reached out to Red Dot Storage via cell phone. They did not want to speak about the incident.
Now, if you're a storage unit renter, you'll want to read this...
News 10 spoke to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse on ways you can keep yours secure. Plasse says to try and check your unit often, and at different times to throw a potential thief off.
He says you can do GPS tracking on your high-priced items so law enforcement can track them down.
However, the best way to monitor your unit is to set up your own security camera system. Whether it be a ring security camera, or something else.
"Something that works through WIFI. You can get an automatic alert when someone's in your unit. To me, that's a small price to pay if you've got some high-dollar items in there," Plasse said.
The sheriff says to contact law enforcement if you think your unit has been tampered with.