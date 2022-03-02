 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River, Wabash River.


.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma
downstream.  Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Friday afternoon by around 1245
PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Thursday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday morning and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Sunday, March 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

'Stop the violence! Say no to war!' Church of Immaculate Conception calls for peace for people of Ukraine, Russia

  • Updated
  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the war continuing in Ukraine, local groups are coming together to pray for both the Ukrainian and Russian people.

That is happening right here in the Wabash Valley with a prayer vigil.

A prayer vigil wrapped up Wednesday night at the Church of Immaculate Conception on the campus of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

Local faith leaders say they hoped to bring together people from all faiths to pray for the situation in Ukraine.

The pianos played, and people sang as dozens gathered to pray for peace in Ukraine at Wednesday's prayer vigil, led by Sister Barbara Battista.

Her message is that war is not the answer.

"I keep hoping that we can retire it for good, and yet, what happens? Diplomacy fails, and governments decide what needs to happen is to take up arms, and that's never a solution," said Battista.

She says tonight was a night to come together and focus all efforts on helping those who may not be able to help themselves right now.

"There are people fleeing for their lives, sheltering in train stations and underground subways, and desperately trying to either flee their homeland or find safety within its borders," said Battista.

Sister Battista says with the war continuing; people are not being given the basic rights they deserve.

She hopes things can change as quickly as possible.

She also hopes to send a message to bring peace for good.

"Everyone deserves dignity and respect. All life is precious, and we need to do whatever we can to say to the world, 'stop the violence! Say no to war,'" said Battista.

Sister Battista says she hopes events like Wednesday's prayer vigil can send an even stronger message to the Russian government with that message of peace.

"This is not to be tolerated. We cannot stand by and let that government inflict such harm on people," said Battista.

The tone of the room tonight was very somber.

Many people were wearing these ribbons with the Ukrainian flag in support of its people.

Sister Battista also tells us if the war continues, there could be more prayer vigils to come.