'Stop the violence! Say no to war!' Church of Immaculate Conception calls for peace for people of Ukraine, Russia

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the war continuing in Ukraine, local groups are coming together to pray for both the Ukrainian and Russian people.
That is happening right here in the Wabash Valley with a prayer vigil.
A prayer vigil wrapped up Wednesday night at the Church of Immaculate Conception on the campus of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Local faith leaders say they hoped to bring together people from all faiths to pray for the situation in Ukraine.
The pianos played, and people sang as dozens gathered to pray for peace in Ukraine at Wednesday's prayer vigil, led by Sister Barbara Battista.
Her message is that war is not the answer.
"I keep hoping that we can retire it for good, and yet, what happens? Diplomacy fails, and governments decide what needs to happen is to take up arms, and that's never a solution," said Battista.
She says tonight was a night to come together and focus all efforts on helping those who may not be able to help themselves right now.
"There are people fleeing for their lives, sheltering in train stations and underground subways, and desperately trying to either flee their homeland or find safety within its borders," said Battista.
Sister Battista says with the war continuing; people are not being given the basic rights they deserve.
She hopes things can change as quickly as possible.
She also hopes to send a message to bring peace for good.
"Everyone deserves dignity and respect. All life is precious, and we need to do whatever we can to say to the world, 'stop the violence! Say no to war,'" said Battista.
Sister Battista says she hopes events like Wednesday's prayer vigil can send an even stronger message to the Russian government with that message of peace.
"This is not to be tolerated. We cannot stand by and let that government inflict such harm on people," said Battista.
The tone of the room tonight was very somber.
Many people were wearing these ribbons with the Ukrainian flag in support of its people.
Sister Battista also tells us if the war continues, there could be more prayer vigils to come.