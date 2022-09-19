Stop The Bleed program for local students

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - One local school is putting its students through a program to teach them how to save lives. Last week, Sullivan county community hospital visited Sullivan middle school to help teach proper CPR techniques.
This week, they are teaching students how to use tourniquets to help save lives.
The instructors are using a national program called Stop The Bleed that teaches people how to control bleeding from an open wound.
First, students learn how to apply pressure to a wound with their hands. Second, they learn how to pack a wound. Lastly, the students learn how to apply a tourniquet.
Janis Hughbanks, director of education at the Sullivan county community hospital, spoke on why the safety class is so important to teach kids.
"I just think that the ability to come in the school is great because they are learning a lifelong skill," she said. "I remember things I learned in grade school, and they stuck with me today. It is like riding a bike. They learn how to apply a tourniquet, they learn how to do CPR, they are making a difference."
The class has been taught to seventh and eighth graders at Sullivan middle school since the program began in 2015.
According to Hughbanks, the number one preventable cause of death after injury is bleeding.
One student spoke about why she thinks that the class is necessary.
"I think it is great," Rachel Eslinger said. "It is good for people to learn about it because you never know when you will be in a situation where you need to save someone's life."
The program is especially important to student like Eslinger, an eighth grade student who already knows what she wants to do when she grows up.
"I want to be a doctor too, so it is great to just learn about that kind of thing," she said. "I just want to help people...I think it is really cool."
Saving lives is what the program is all about.
Hughbanks says that it works, and after teaching it for over twenty years, she does not want it to stop anytime soon.
"I am also a trauma course instructor, and teaching nurses on trauma, and we talk about Stop The Bleed," she said. "We want more instructors to go in so that all bystanders feel comfortable and able to provide care to reduce death."
If you want to learn more about the Stop The Bleed program visit StopTheBleed.org or BleedingControl.org.