Steps from THFD on how to evacuate a fire safely

TERRE HAUTE . (WTHI) - With deadly fires making headlines it's important to have a plan -- in case you find yourself in a similar situation.
Most large buildings have safety plans posted throughout the complex. Make sure you know your building's plans -- in case of emergency.
Most plans will also designate an escape route. It's best to use that route during an emergency.
It can help you evacuate, and help firefighters get in faster.
If your building doesn't have a safety plan, there are still several things you can do to stay safe:
"If you happen to be in a building that has a fire escape on the outside of it…even though some of those are not always maintained the way they should be -- obviously in a life or death emergency that could be your best bet," THFD Deputy Fire Marshal, Casey Boyed said.
"If you are closer to the ground and you have a window that opens, and you feel like you can't get out of the door of your apartment because it's where the fire could be located…I would say that could potentially be a good option. I would use that as a last effort if there's not a fire escape on the outside of the building."