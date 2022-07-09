Stepping up to fight food insecurity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Feeding America, one in seven Hoosiers are food insecure and that recent number may be higher with recent inflation.
Now state and national leaders are working to help fight this ongoing problem.
This week US Senator Mike Braun came to Terre Haute. He spoke with Catholic Charities, learning about local food needs in the area.
They say, especially with recent inflation, there has been higher demand. Now, Braun wants to take action to help families here in Indiana and throughout the nation. But this all starts at the local level too.
"No one in this country, no one in this state, should be going to bed hungry," Senator Mike Braun said. "It's a challenge that many people don't realize we have. I think, when it comes to remediating any issues of food insecurity, we probably are best able to do this at the grassroots [local] level."
Braun says neighbors helping neighbors in a local setting is a positive start to fighting food insecurity.