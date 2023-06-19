Step back in time with 'Summer in the Village': Vigo County Parks Department hosts historic events all summer long

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local group plans to bring history to life, and their events will continue throughout the summer.
The Vigo County Parks Department is hosting "Summer in the Village." It's held at the Fowler Park Pioneer Village every month.
The Vigo County Public Library sponsored the most recent event this weekend. It's an opportunity to learn more about the past.
Harold Atkinson was at this weekend's event. He says learning how to woodwork in the 1800s was very different.
"Apprentices had jobs. It's not like a class today, where you go and sit and they teach you things. It didn't happen back then. It was a shop where people were working. The apprentices had tasks," Atkinson said. "If they got to a liking to you, they taught you things. if they didn't, well, you didn't learn nothing."
The next Summer in the Village day is July 15. You can learn more about pioneer history, listen to folktales and do vintage crafts there. It's all free to the public.