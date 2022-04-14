Steel Dynamics is officially expanding

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An additional half a million dollars is being invested back into Vigo County.
We've told you before about Steel Dynamics expanding their Heartland Division Plant. This is a $231 million dollar investment in Southern Vigo County. But now, they're looking at an even larger expansion.
On Wednesday, the Vigo County Redevelopment Commission officially approved their request to buy more land.
Steel Dynamics will now have an additional 32.348 acres of real property in the Vigo County Industrial Park with a price tag of $643,000.
Representatives say this purchase is going to add to the overall productivity and success of the plant.
"The facility we have now always had the potential to support more production, but with us adding these production lines, it lets us utilize our existing equipment to its full potential," David Fulford, the engineering and maintenance manager at Steel Dynamics, said. "It makes our overall operation more efficient."
The plan is to have construction finished by the end of summer. Fulford says the anticipated start date will likely be April 2023.