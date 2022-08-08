 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south and west central Indiana, including the
following counties, Lawrence, Monroe, Daviess, Greene, Knox,
Martin, Sullivan, Clay, Owen and Vigo.

* WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Extensive street flooding is also possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving front will progress through central Indiana
this evening. As the front nears south central Indiana, storm
motion is likely to decrease leading to an increase chance of
prolonged rainfall, and therefor flash flooding in this
region. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected
tonight with a few isolated locations possibly receiving
greater than 3 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Steak's off the table: Inflation-weary shoppers are switching to chicken

  • 0
Inflation-weary shoppers are pulling back on buying pricey steaks and switching to cheaper chicken at the grocery store.

 Christopher Habermann/The Toidi/Adobe Stock

Tyson, the meat processing giant, said Monday that "demand for chicken is extremely strong," while demand for its higher-priced cuts of beef has softened.

The company said its average sales price for chicken grew during its latest quarter, while the average price for beef and pork fell as consumers balked at some premium cuts. Meat prices skyrocketed in 2021, but some items have fallen in recent months.

Consumer demand for meat remained strong, Tyson said, but consumers are shifting between meats because of inflation. The company plans to launch new lower-priced options and also add new larger package sizes for consumers searching for value.

Tyson is not the only company to note shifts in shoppers' purchasing habits. Consumers are dealing with the highest inflation in more than 40 years and many are making trade-offs.

Kroger said in June that that budget-constrained shoppers were buying fewer items in stores, favoring Kroger's cheaper store brands instead of name brands, and switching from buying beef to pork.

Walmart in May said some consumers were switching from buying gallons of milk to half-gallons and switching from name-brand lunch and deli meat, bacon and dairy products to store brands.

Treehouse Foods, a leading manufacturer of store brands for Walmart and other retailers, also said Monday that private labels were becoming a more appealing option for shoppers squeezed by inflation.

