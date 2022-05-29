Staying safe while swimming

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many people's favorite summer activity is enjoying a day at the pool.
While pools are fun to hang out in to get some sun and feel refreshed they can be dangerous at the same time.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention there are about four thousand fatal unintentional drownings each year in the united states.
although lifeguards work hard to ensure everyone is safe it is parents responsibility to keep a close eye on their child.
Lifeguard at the Demin Park pool, Nevaeh Lauritzen, says all parents need to be alert at the pool.
"Be sure to keep your phone at a distance, be sure to be watching the water, because we are here to make sure that everyone is safe and has a good time but we can't be babysitting at the same time while we're trying to save lives" shares Lauritzen.
If your child doesn't fully know how to swim make sure they are wearing coast guard certified floaties. You should always be within arms length of your young child.
Avoiding alcohol consumption is important when near water to ensure you are alert and focused.
"Unfortunately there are far too many drownings everywhere where somebody may have been at party or under the influence of alcohol or other substance and there happens to be an injury or drownings that happens and we want to prevent that as much as possible."
Diving boards can lead to many injuries if you are not careful. You should not run onto the board, keep bouncing to a minimum, and make sure there is only one person on the board at a time.
"As much of a fun activity that this can be it can also be a dangerous thing if you are not aware of the rules and regulations and have the skills you need to survive and be able to have fun."