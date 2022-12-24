Staying safe on thin ice

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - After the blast of arctic temperatures, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources wants to remind you of ice hazards.
This is especially important for people enjoying winter fun activities like ice fishing, skating, or hiking.
Officials say frozen lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can all pose dangers.
They say the rule of thumb is "No ice is safe ice."
If you don't know the thickness of the ice, don't go on it. You can test this by using an ice auger.
Finally, never be out alone and always make sure someone you trust knows your whereabouts.
